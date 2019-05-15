Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors locked in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to take a 1-0 series lead; and now they look ahead to Thursday’s Game 2 on Warriors Ground. Until then, read up on the latest Warriors headlines on the web.

For the Warriors, what's old is new again

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne sheds light on the Warriors’ recaptured energy seen over the last few games, as the team plays with a collective flow of the past. » Read Full Story

Damian Jones, Warriors happy center was able to make it back this season

"Yo, I'm active," center Damian Jones stated before finishing with three points and one rebound in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, making his first appearance on the floor since December. » Read Full Story

Warriors coast to Game 1 win, but shouldn't count their money just yet

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole cautions the Dubs following a victorious Game 1 win, reminding us all of the unpredictability of the postseason. » Read Full Story

Burke: Iguodala is a 'basketball savant’

ESPN’s Doris Burke describes the defensive contributions of Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala in the Warriors' Game 1 win, calling Iguodala a “basketball savant.” » Watch Video

Curry, Lillard battle for NBA supremacy, Oakland's affection

Damian Lillard’s loyalty to The Town is undeniable as NBA writer Shaun Powell discusses the tug of war for the heartstrings of Oakland between two talented guards. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 116 - Trail Blazers 94

Next Game: Thursday, May 16: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers