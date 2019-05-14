Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The Western Conference Finals begin at Oracle Arena Tuesday night with Game 1, presented by Kaiser Permanente, tipping off at 6 p.m. As you get ready for game time, read up on the latest Warriors headlines on the web.
Podcast: Storylines in the Western Conference Finals
In the latest Warriors Sound podcast, hear Kevon Looney discuss the Dubs’ close-out win over the Rockets as well as catch Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye and Laurence Scott discuss storylines to note in the Warriors-Blazers matchup. » Read Full Story
The Genius of Stephen Curry
Peter Wehner of The Atlantic examines the magic of Stephen Curry, whose joy for basketball and life has revolutionized the game. » Read Full Story
What helps Klay Thompson play at his best: meditation, classical music & nature sounds
In order to play his best, Klay Thompson recently credited meditation exercises and classical music to his sharpshooting accuracy. » Read Full Story
Mike Brown on KNBR
Warriors Assistant Coach Mike Brown joined KNBR to discuss the Dubs’ close-out series against the Rockets and expectations in the upcoming series against the Portland Trail Blazers. » Read Full Story
Steph Curry reminded of old times vs. brother ahead of Warriors-Blazers
It’s bound to feel like old times as the Curry brothers face one another tonight, becoming the first pair of brothers to compete in an NBA Conference Finals series. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 118 - Rockets 113
Next Game: Tuesday, May 14: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
