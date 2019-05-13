Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs’ playoff run continues as they advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the fifth consecutive season. Game 1, presented by Kaiser Permanente, goes down on Tuesday at Oracle Arena. As you get ready for gameday, read up on the latest Warriors headlines on the web.

The signature plays of the six biggest players in Warriors-Blazers

Balancing frequency with efficiency, ESPN staff writer Kirk Goldsberry examines the signature plays of six of the most prolific shooters in the Warriors-Blazers matchup. » Read Full Story

Can Data Help The Golden State Warriors Slow Father Time?

Compounding the healthy toll of consecutive playoff seasons, Patrick Murray from Forbes examines how the Warriors harness the power of data to preserve team endurance and in order to maintain continued success. » Read Full Story

Western finals 'dream come true' for Curry family

The Western Conference Finals will be a family affair, as the Brothers Curry prepare to play one another, marking the first time in NBA history that two brothers will play against each other in a conference finals or NBA Finals, according to Elias Sports Bureau. » Read Full Story

Why Kevin Durant's injury is Warriors blessing in disguise vs. Blazers

Monte Poole from NBC Sports discusses why the absence and subsequent return of Kevin Durant will be the biggest advantage to the Warriors, both physically and emotionally, in the upcoming series. » Read Full Story

The family business: Kent Lacob forging his own path with Warriors

From wearable technology to employing biodata, Rusty Simmons from SF Gate highlights Kent Lacob, son of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, as an increasing force in the Warriors organization. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 118 - Rockets 113

Next Game: Tuesday, May 14: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers