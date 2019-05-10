Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are back in Houston for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 6 p.m. (Pacific) tonight. The team holds a 3-2 series lead and, though without starters Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, looks it close-out tonight. While you wait for tipoff, get the latest news from across the web.

Kevin Durant was unstoppable -- so how do the Warriors replace him?

Losing Kevin Durant for the remainder of the Western Conference Semifinals is a big blow to the Dubs, but “if there's one team that can absorb his loss, it's the superteam from Oakland,” writes ESPN’s Kirk Goldsbury. » Read Full Story

Why Draymond Green is key to Warriors beating Rockets without Kevin Durant

Outsider Grant Liffmann makes the case that, although much of the scoring load will fall on Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry while Durant is sidelined, Draymond Green will need to be the largest contributor in the Warriors’ upcoming games. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry overcoming struggles and ready to shine in Game 6

With Durant missing Game 6 to injury, Curry is primed to step up, writes Sky Sports' NBA analyst Mike Tuck. » Read Full Story

Q&A: Warriors analyst Barnett still living charmed NBA life

The Dubs’ TV analyst of three decades sits for an interview to discuss his long career in the NBA. » Read Full Story

Warriors could benefit from underdog status after Kevin Durant injury

According to insider Monte Poole, the injury to Durant reduces the pressure on the Dubs as they attempt to win the Western Conference Semifinals without the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP and starting center DeMarcus Cousins. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 104 - Rockets 99

Next Game: Friday, May 10: Warriors vs. Rockets