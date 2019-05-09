Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors pulled out a nerve-wracking win on Wednesday night, taking a 3-2 series advantage with a chance to close it out in Houston on Friday night. Until then, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Meet The New Golden State Warriors, Same As The Old Golden State Warriors

Patrick Murray from Forbes examines the dose of nostalgia felt as the Warriors collectively carry the team through another strenuous postseason run. » Read Full Story

The People of Oracle: Curtis Jones

Get to know Curtis Jones, a security guard at Oracle Arena for the last 24 seasons, who has become an integral component to the Warriors organization and serves as the designated passer for Stephen Curry's pregame tunnel shot.

Kevin Durant injury means Warriors need vintage Steph Curry in Game 6

Following Kevin Durant’s injury, the Warriors look to Stephen Curry as a prime offensive generator with Head Coach Steve Kerr sharing, "He's fully capable of taking on that burden when necessary.” » Read Full Story

Why the Warriors aren't sweating Klay Thompson's free agency

With Klay Thompson’s free agency approaching this summer, Nick Friedell from ESPN discusses the Warriors appreciation for the sharpshooter and their confidence in re-signing the Splash Brother. » Read Full Story

How Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo Have Made Sagging Defenses Pay

Bleacher Report’s Leo Sepkowitz examines the soft coverage defense deployed against Draymond Green and how the three-time All-Star uses it to his advantage. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 104 - Rockets 99

Next Game: Friday, May 10: Warriors vs. Rockets