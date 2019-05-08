Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Western Conference Semifinals resume tonight with the Dubs looking to protect their home court in Game 5 tonight at Oracle Arena. As you prepare for tipoff, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

After four games, the Rockets-Warriors series is a classic in the making

ESPN’s Brain Windhorst examines the competitive tone of the Warriors-Rockets series, with the teams’ increased effort and intensity demonstrating what the postseason is all about. » Read Full Story

Texts about techs: Messages from mom keep Draymond Green off refs

Moms always know best, with Draymond Green’s mother recently texting the three-time All Star valuable pregame advice, “No disrespect to anyone but the court! Show em what you came to do!” » Read Full Story

Andrew Bogut: Why criticism of Steph Curry is laughable - and the unsung Rocket we need to stop

Andrew Bogut writes exclusively for Yahoo Sport Australia sharing his insight on Monday’s Game 4 outcome, criticism surrounding Curry and the Rockets’ unsung hero. » Read Full Story

Warriors Off Court, Ep. 61: Is Kevin Durant the best in the world?

San Francisco Chronicle writer Connor Letourneau is joined by sports columnist Ann Killion to discuss all things Warriors including Kevin Durant’s dominance, Stephen Curry’s early foul struggles and more. » Read Full Story

Daddy 'Do! Watch Steph Curry Adorably Style Daughter Ryan's Hair Like a Champ

Stephen Curry offers a view of his life as a dad in a new segment from an upcoming episode of his Facebook Watch series Stephen vs. The Game. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 108 - Rockets 112

Next Game: Wednesday, May 8: Warriors vs. Rockets