Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors return back to the Bay with their series with the Rockets tied at 2-2. Game 5 will be back on Warriors Ground on Wednesday night, but in the meantime, you can read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.
Patrick Beverley calls Kevin Durant 'best player in the NBA, hands down'
“He is the best player in the NBA hands down. It's not close,” Patrick Beverly admitted to the crew at NBA TV while describing Kevin Durant’s game. » Read Full Story
Bob Myers joins The Jim Rome Podcast
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers recently joined The Jim Rome Podcast sharing his even-kneeled perspective on the importance of desensitizing the noise, defining success and more. » Listen To Podcast
Warriors' Cousins expects to return this season
In the midst of recovering from injury, DeMarcus Cousins envisions a “very nice ending” to his 2018-19 season and remains hopeful he will return to the hardwood this postseason. » Read Full Story
Battered and bruised, Warriors return home seeking championship heart
NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Monte Poole discusses the current state of affairs following the Dubs Game 4 defeat in Houston. » Read Full Story
How Much Would You Pay for Steph Curry All-the-Time? (Podcast)
Bloomberg’s Scott Soshnick, Michael Barr and Eben Novy-Williams discuss the business of sports and potential media possibilities available to the Warriors as the organization expands with the opening of Chase Center this fall. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 108 - Rockets 112
Next Game: Wednesday, May 8: Warriors vs. Rockets
