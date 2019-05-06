Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Western Conference Semifinals continues tonight in Houston, with the Dubs hoping to improve their 2-1 series lead in a pivotal Game 4 matchup. As you prepare for tonight’s game, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Podcast: Can KD Break Kareem's Scoring Record

Bay Area News Group’s Mark Medina shares his thoughts on Kevin Durant’s potential to set a new all-time scoring record in the NBA. » Read Full Story

Thompson: Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants Draymond Green, and his resurrected game, ‘to be here forever’

“I want Draymond Green to be here forever…He’s as Warriors as they come,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob recently said. » Read Full Story

The Golden State Warriors Have Big Plans Off The Court

With the completion of the Chase Center approaching, Patrick Murray from Forbes highlights the host of opportunities the new complex will bring on and off the court. » Read Full Story

Warriors Off Court, Ep. 59: How Golden State’s stars became fashion icons

San Francisco Chronicle writer Connor Letourneau is joined by style reporter Tony Bravo to discuss how the Warriors have become emerging fashion icons in their own right. » Read Full Story

Everyone has a story to tell about NBA journeyman Mike Brown

Alex Wong from Yahoo Sports shares some essential stories of Mike Brown, including his start as an unpaid intern, transitions in his career and how he’s found his comfort zone after more than two decades in the NBA. » Read Full Story

