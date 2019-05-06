Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Western Conference Semifinals continues tonight in Houston, with the Dubs hoping to improve their 2-1 series lead in a pivotal Game 4 matchup. As you prepare for tonight’s game, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.
Podcast: Can KD Break Kareem's Scoring Record
Bay Area News Group’s Mark Medina shares his thoughts on Kevin Durant’s potential to set a new all-time scoring record in the NBA. » Read Full Story
Thompson: Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants Draymond Green, and his resurrected game, ‘to be here forever’
“I want Draymond Green to be here forever…He’s as Warriors as they come,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob recently said. » Read Full Story
The Golden State Warriors Have Big Plans Off The Court
With the completion of the Chase Center approaching, Patrick Murray from Forbes highlights the host of opportunities the new complex will bring on and off the court. » Read Full Story
Warriors Off Court, Ep. 59: How Golden State’s stars became fashion icons
San Francisco Chronicle writer Connor Letourneau is joined by style reporter Tony Bravo to discuss how the Warriors have become emerging fashion icons in their own right. » Read Full Story
Everyone has a story to tell about NBA journeyman Mike Brown
Alex Wong from Yahoo Sports shares some essential stories of Mike Brown, including his start as an unpaid intern, transitions in his career and how he’s found his comfort zone after more than two decades in the NBA. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 121 - Rockets 126
Next Game: Monday, May 6: Warriors vs. Rockets
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: