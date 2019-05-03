Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors have arrived in Houston, taking some time in the road city to prepare for Game 3 in a Saturday night showdown. As you get ready for tomorrow’s tipoff, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

On This Date in Warriors History

On this day in 2007, the ‘We Believe’ Warriors completed one of the most memorable playoff runs in NBA history, making their first playoff appearance in 13 years and upsetting the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round; becoming the first eight seed to beat a one seed in a best-of-seven playoff series.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson Is a Different Kind of Dangerous

Scott Cacciola from The New York Times examines Klay Thompson’s versatility and prowess as one of the best two-way players in the league. » Read Full Story

Meet the Woman Who Made History in Male-Dominated E-Sports

Selected by the Warriors Gaming Squad, Chiquita Evans made history by becoming the first ever female gamer to be drafted in the NBA 2K League, breaking barriers and inspiring women everywhere. » Read Full Story

Australian league CEO in favor of Andrew Bogut playing for the Warriors again next season

It seems all are in favor of Andrew Bogut remaining apart of the Warriors, with NBL CEO Jeremy Loeliger recently speaking on the benefits the Warriors and NBL would have in re-signing Andrew Bogut as an insurance policy next season. » Read Full Story

#AskKerith Mailbag: How Warriors' 2019-20 roster might look; Kevin Durant's playoff mood

In this week’s mailbag, NBC Sports reporter Kerith Burke answers DubNation’s pressing questions including the status on DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant’s postseason play and more. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 115 - Rockets 109

Next Game: Saturday, May 4: Warriors vs. Rockets