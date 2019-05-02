Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

It’s wheels up to Houston, as the Warriors hit the road today for Games 3 and 4. The early departure will mark a rare occurrence where the Dubs stay in a road city two nights prior to gameday. As you count down to Game 3, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Podcast: Heading To Houston

Draymond Green joined Warriors radio broadcasters Tim Roye and Jim Barnett following Tuesday’s victory to discuss the team’s balance scoring effort in Game 2. Plus, get a Game 3 lookahead with NBA TV and the crew from TNT's Inside the NBA. » 24/7 Streaming Warriors Audio

Steph unplugged: Curry takes fans behind the scenes

Stephen Curry’s new Facebook docuseries ‘Stephen vs. The Game’ debuts today, with the two-time NBA MVP sharing authentic insight on the driving forces of his life including family, faith, work ethic and more. » Read Full Story

How philosophical differences define the Rockets-Warriors series

ESPN’s Zach Lowe explores the philosophical difference between the two opponents as the Warriors prepare for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday. » Read Full Story

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals some secrets for staying explosive

In his 15th year in the league, Andre Iguodala credits genetics and mindful health practices for his ability to maintain his athleticism year after year. » Read Full Story

The Ripple Effects of Stephen Curry's Foul Trouble

Rob Mahoney from Sports Illustrated examines the guard’s recent foul trouble and the importance of Curry’s defensive effort for the remainder of the series. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 115 - Rockets 109

Next Game: Saturday, May 4: Warriors vs. Rockets