Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After a win last night and taking a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Semis, the Dubs have a few days to prepare before Saturday's primetime game. Until then, stay up-to-date on the team with some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

The Warriors have grounded the Rockets by dominating the possession battle

Though both team rely on a heavy dose of three-point shots, the Warriors have been leading in one key statistic through the first two games: offensive rebounds. » Read Full Story

'Always a problem': Draymond Green is putting his stamp on the series

Through the first two games against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semis, Green is averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and eight assists. » Read Full Story

further proof of today's positionless NBA:

Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green (who are both "centers") rank first and second in the NBA in total assists this postseason. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 1, 2019

What's fueling Kevin Durant's dominance? 'This is where this sh-- is fun... I'm just embracing it’

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Kevin Durant revealed how much he enjoys the pressure of the playoffs and living in the moment. » Read Full Story

Jordan Bell on NBA 2KTV

Jordan Bell joined NBA 2KTV to talk about playing video games, equality, and who the best trash-talkers are on the Dubs.

My Moment My City: Oakland

Golden State fans explain what it’s like to cheer for the team and experience a Warriors home game.

Previous Game: Warriors 115 - Rockets 109

Next Game: Saturday, May 4: Warriors vs. Rockets