Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
After a win last night and taking a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Semis, the Dubs have a few days to prepare before Saturday's primetime game. Until then, stay up-to-date on the team with some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.
The Warriors have grounded the Rockets by dominating the possession battle
Though both team rely on a heavy dose of three-point shots, the Warriors have been leading in one key statistic through the first two games: offensive rebounds. » Read Full Story
'Always a problem': Draymond Green is putting his stamp on the series
Through the first two games against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semis, Green is averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and eight assists. » Read Full Story
What's fueling Kevin Durant's dominance? 'This is where this sh-- is fun... I'm just embracing it’
In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Kevin Durant revealed how much he enjoys the pressure of the playoffs and living in the moment. » Read Full Story
Jordan Bell on NBA 2KTV
Jordan Bell joined NBA 2KTV to talk about playing video games, equality, and who the best trash-talkers are on the Dubs.
My Moment My City: Oakland
Golden State fans explain what it’s like to cheer for the team and experience a Warriors home game.
Previous Game: Warriors 115 - Rockets 109
Next Game: Saturday, May 4: Warriors vs. Rockets
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: