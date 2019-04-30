Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Game 2 against the Houston Rockets is back on Warriors Ground tonight. While you await the 7:30 p.m. tip off, get up-to-date on the team with some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.
Sprain? Pain? Klay Thompson shrugs it off and plays
As The San Francisco Chronicle’s Rusty Simmons put it: when other players are listed as “questionable” for a game they have a 50 percent chance of playing, but for Thompson it means he will log over 40 minutes. » Read Full Story
Blogtable: Rockets' chances of beating Warriors in these playoffs?
This article was initially published prior to Game 1.
NBA staff writers weigh-in on what the Dubs must do for a series win, and what to watch-out for from the Rockets.One can only assume Kerr was referencing his former teammate when responding to a question regarding Durant’s playoff run and head coach responded with: “There’s this guy, Michael… something. I can’t remember his last name.” » Read Full Story
Warriors have gained mental edge as Rockets’ focus drifts to officiating
Insider Monte Poole says the current buzz benefits the Dubs because the team continues to focus on executing good basketball versus worrying about outside influences. » Read Full Story
Andrew Bogut on the Jim Rome Show
Bogut joined Jim Rome to discuss, among other things, how Thompson is as a poker player. » Listen to Podcast
Jefferson calls KD 'the most unguardable human' ever created
When taking his size and skill into consideration, Richard Jefferson considers Durant to be unstoppable when he has hit his scoring flow. » Watch Clip
Previous Game: Warriors 104 - Rockets 100
Next Game: Tuesday, April 30: Warriors vs. Rockets
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: