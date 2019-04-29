Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semis is in the books and the Warriors hold a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy of a 35-point night from Kevin Durant. While they prepare for a rematch on Warriors Ground Tuesday night, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Kevin Durant is on fire, but what did you expect? He’s Kevin Durant

Durant has scored at least 30 points in each of his past five playoff contests for the second time in his career with the Warriors, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only Dubs to surpass that mark. His response when he found out: “That’s crazy… just to be up there in the same sentence with them is an honor. Professional and certified bucket-getters.” » Read Full Story

In the 5 Games since @KDTrey5 said, "I'm Kevin Durant. You know who I am." He's avg. 40.2 PPG on 54.5 FG% #NBAPlayoffs — Kevin Cottrell Jr. (@KCJ_Swish) April 28, 2019

Kerr compares Durant’s playoff run to Jordan

One can only assume Kerr was referencing his former teammate when responding to a question regarding Durant’s playoff run and head coach responded with: “There’s this guy, Michael… something. I can’t remember his last name.” » Read Full Story

Reporter: "Have you seen anything like what Kevin Durant has been doing in the last four games?"

Warriors' Steve Kerr: "There's this guy, Michael... something. I can't remember his last name." pic.twitter.com/aUHrXnVJDz — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 28, 2019

Warriors tried defending James Harden with different tactics in Game 1

By sending a myriad of defensive looks and strategies at James Harden, which included Looney avoiding direct contact and Durant’s use of his wingspan, the Dubs held the MVP contender to 32 percent shooting on field goals in Game 1. » Read Full Story

Warriors' flawed Game 1 win over Rockets perfect for rest of series

The Warriors will be studying film and looking for areas of improvement. » Read Full Story

Guy Fieri has a lot to say about the Warriors

The mayor of Flavortown talks about his friendship with E-40, his role in recruiting Durant, and his favorite memories of rooting for his beloved Dubs. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 104 - Rockets 100

Next Game: Tuesday, April 30: Warriors vs. Rockets