Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semis is in the books and the Warriors hold a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy of a 35-point night from Kevin Durant. While they prepare for a rematch on Warriors Ground Tuesday night, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.
Kevin Durant is on fire, but what did you expect? He’s Kevin Durant
Durant has scored at least 30 points in each of his past five playoff contests for the second time in his career with the Warriors, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only Dubs to surpass that mark. His response when he found out: “That’s crazy… just to be up there in the same sentence with them is an honor. Professional and certified bucket-getters.” » Read Full Story
Kerr compares Durant’s playoff run to Jordan
One can only assume Kerr was referencing his former teammate when responding to a question regarding Durant’s playoff run and head coach responded with: “There’s this guy, Michael… something. I can’t remember his last name.” » Read Full Story
Warriors tried defending James Harden with different tactics in Game 1
By sending a myriad of defensive looks and strategies at James Harden, which included Looney avoiding direct contact and Durant’s use of his wingspan, the Dubs held the MVP contender to 32 percent shooting on field goals in Game 1. » Read Full Story
Warriors' flawed Game 1 win over Rockets perfect for rest of series
The Warriors will be studying film and looking for areas of improvement. » Read Full Story
Guy Fieri has a lot to say about the Warriors
The mayor of Flavortown talks about his friendship with E-40, his role in recruiting Durant, and his favorite memories of rooting for his beloved Dubs. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 104 - Rockets 100
Next Game: Tuesday, April 30: Warriors vs. Rockets
