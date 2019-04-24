Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Riding the momentum of two wins in Los Angeles, the Dubs return home with a chance to close out the series against the Clippers tonight at Oracle Arena. As the Dubs prepare for Game 5, read up on the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Podcast: Warriors Set for Game 5 vs. L.A.

Tim Roye joins the podcast to analyze the Dubs' recent play and what the team can expect from the Clippers, as they potentially face elimination on Wednesday. Plus, listen to exclusive interviews with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

Warriors' Steve Kerr makes odd request of Steph Curry in NBA playoffs

With Stephen Curry facing foul trouble early in the series, Head Coach Steve Kerr shares some simple yet unusual advice with the sharpshooter: “Let ‘em shoot.” » Read Full Story

Mike Brown on 95.7 The Game

Warriors Assistant Coach Mike Brown joined Joe, Lo and Dibs on 95.7 The Game to share his thoughts on the team’s Game 4 performance, being on the road during playoffs and more. » Listen To Podcast

Warriors’ McKinnie will have extra special fan in attendance for Game 5

As the Warriors look to clinch the first-round playoff series against the Clippers on Wednesday, it will be a particularly special night for Alfonzo McKinnie who will have his grandfather in attendance for Game 5. » Read Full Story

Andrew Bogut, now unbothered, has been huge blessing to Warriors

Andrew Bogut’s state of mind is better than ever, with his bright disposition positively impacting his teammates and coaches. Bogut reveals, “Leaving this situation and coming back to it, I’m very thankful to have another opportunity to play with some of the greatest players in the world.” » Read Full Story

