Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

One day to go before the series shifts back to Warriors Ground for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Until then, keep up-to-date with the team with the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Andrew Bogut: Trash-talking and animosity in the NBA Playoffs

Bogut wrote a blog for Yahoo Sports Australia with his take on what happens between players over the span of a seven-game series, what he expects in Game 5 against the Clippers, and his plans for the future. » Read More

Bogut and Green are here to bring the noise for the Warriors

Besides the strength and smarts they bring to the hardwood, the frontcourt duo of Bogut and Draymond Green are among the most communicative players on defense. » Read More

"" - Andrew Bogut pic.twitter.com/ejFOXCEfV7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 25, 2019

Warriors’ coach Kerr on Iguodala’s future: “He can play beyond this contract”

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr feels that 15-year veteran Andre Iguodala has plenty left in the tank should he choose to continue playing. » Read More

Mike Brown on 95.7 The GAME

Warriors’ assistant coach Mike Brown joins 95.7 The GAME to talk about how the team handles work-life balance in a seven-game series, and how they have gone about planning for their games against the Los Angeles Clippers. » Listen to Podcast

Q+A: Warriors’ security guard on Curry’s tunnel shot

Meet Curtis, the Oracle Arena security guard who has the responsibility of passing Stephen Curry the ball during his pre-game ritual tunnel shot. In a Q&A with the NBA, he provided insight on how the practice started and Curry’s natural desire for connecting with the fans. » Read More

Previous Game: Warriors 113 - Clippers 105

Next Game: Wednesday, April 24: Warriors vs. Clippers