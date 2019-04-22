Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors came away with a big win Sunday’s Game 4 against the Clippers, and now have a chance to end the series at home Wednesday night in front of their fans on Warriors Ground. Until then, read up on the top Warriors headlines of the day.
How Klay Thompson got his team ready for Game 4
It was the Dubs players — not coaches, nor anyone else — who decided to have an earlier practice to prepare for Sunday’s Game 4 in Los Angeles. » Read More
Why Warriors have Pacific Ocean to thank for Thompson’s hot Game 4
Thompson came up with a Klay-like solution to help his recent scoring slump. » Read More
Warriors know they can’t be complacent against Clippers in Game 5
"They're a talented team," Stephen Curry said after Sunday’s win. "They're competitive, and they have guys that you got to pay attention to.” » Read More
Curry must stop fouling if Warriors want to reach ultimate goal
Curry has taken steps to stop himself from committing fouls, including writing the words “don’t” and “reach” on his shoes. » Read Full Story
How Draymond Green shed 23 pounds in six weeks to get in shape for the Warriors postseason run
Access to this article requires a paid subscription.
His regimen has worked as Green dropped 23 pounds over six weeks, and his improved play has reflected the weight-loss success. » Read Full Story
