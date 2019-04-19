Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors came to play on Thursday, picking up a 132-105 win to take a 2-1 series lead over the Clippers. As the Dubs prepare for Game 4 on Sunday, read up on the top Warriors headlines of the day.

The Warriors Return to Looking Inevitable

In the wake of an incredible Game 3 victory, Scott Cacciola from The New York Times highlights the Warriors’ balanced mindset with Head Coach Steve Kerr sharing, “You don't worry about expectations; you just go out there and play and do your best and see if you can sustain it for a long time. But everything comes to an end, and we're just trying to keep this going as long as we can.” » Read Full Story

He's Kevin Durant, and you're not

After a monstrous performance on Thursday night, Kevin Durant reminded us all who he really is. » Read Full Story

Andre Iguodala on Kevon Looney this summer: “I hope he gets paid, so I hope he doesn’t come back because I hope he gets all the money.” pic.twitter.com/mZUI2Lm4JH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 19, 2019

Why Andre Iguodala hopes Kevon Looney leaves Warriors in free agency

Kevon Looney’s outstanding contributions have carried over into the postseason and the squad has taken notice, including veteran Andre Iguodala who shares advice with the 23-year-old as he approaches free agency in July. » Read Full Story

DeMarcus Cousins, Damian Jones, Kevon Looney and Warriors' post depth

Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke addresses fan favorite questions sent to the Ask Kerith Mailbag including the status on DeMarcus Cousins, how the Dubs stay grounded and more. » Read Full Story

Podcast: A Closer Look at the Dubs’ Game 3 Win in L.A.

Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr following Thursday’s Game 3 victory over the Clippers, along with a full analysis from Warriors broadcasters Tim Roye and Jim Barnett. » Listen To Podcast

Previous Game: Warriors 132 - Clippers 105

Next Game: Sunday, April 21: Warriors vs. Clippers