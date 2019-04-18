Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Tonight the Dubs face the Clippers for Game 3 in Los Angeles. As you prepare for tipoff, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

The Big Number: Curry to retake the spotlight

NBC Sports Insider Tom Haberstroh spotlights a noteworthy statistic that could be significant to the Warriors’ postseason pursuit without DeMarcus Cousins. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

Steve Kerr joins 95.7 The Game to discuss team performance following Monday’s defeat as the Dubs look to bounce back and regain control in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. » Listen To Interview

Tim Hardaway, Kevin Durant on same page about Warriors’ game strategy

Warriors legend Tim Hardaway and Kevin Durant share the same All-Star mentality when it comes to the Warriors’ offensive strategy against the Clippers. » Read Full Story

Welcome To The Golden Age For Efficient Hoops

With NBA scoring at its highest since 1986 and (NBA) turnovers at their all-time lowest Ozy’s Matt Foley describes the effects of today’s pass-first approach and the rise of isolation defense. » Read Full Story

Ashkon Remixes Post Malone's 'Wow' in Warriors Anthem

Local musician Ashkon, who has gained fame for making anthems to root on Bay Area teams during previous postseasons, is back at it again with a remix of Post Malone’s ‘Wow’ to pay homage to The Town and the Warriors’ three-peat quest. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 131 - Clippers 135

Next Game: Thursday, April 18: Warriors vs. Clippers