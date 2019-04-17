Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
It’s go time as the Dubs head down to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night at Staples Center. With the series now tied 1-1, the Warriors look regain control on the road. As you get ready for Game 3, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.
Nextdoor co-founder drew inspiration from Warriors fan experience
Inspired by the Warriors’ commitment to building a stronger, safer community, one longterm season ticket holder co-found one of the world's largest neighborhood social network, Nextdoor. » Read Full Story
Dear Oakland: Klay Thompson says thanks for the memories
In an ode to Oakland, Warriors guard Klay Thompson thanks the only home city he's ever known in his NBA career. » Read Full Story
Stephen Curry’s pregame warmups included a funny Tiger Woods tribute
Stephen Curry modified his pregame warm-ups on Monday to pay homage to Tiger Woods, swinging an imaginary golf club and celebrating a corner three-pointer with an enthusiastic double fist pump. » Read Full Story
For DeMarcus Cousins, it wasn't supposed to end like this
After a challenging year, DeMarcus Cousins faces an another unexpected setback, reminding us all of just how fragile the margins are in the postseason. » Read Full Story
Did you return the $2,000 Doc Rivers dropped on the streets of San Francisco?
While in San Francisco, Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers shared his appreciation for a good Samaritan who returned some serious cash, with Rivers sharing “I don't know a lot of places that that would happen. But it happened today." » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 131 - Clippers 135
Next Game: Thursday, April 18: Warriors vs. Clippers
