Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors came ready to play Saturday in their Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, and now they prepare to defend Warriors Ground once again tonight at 7:30 p.m. While you wait for the game to begin, here are some of the top Warriors headlines from around the web.
The talent and mindset behind the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty
Five Warriors players sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night. They discussed everything from what makes the team’s bond so strong to their upcoming move to Chase Center. » Read More
Stephen Curry has a popcorn problem
Besides being his favorite snack, Curry says that popcorn fuels his shooting. » Read More
Mike Brown on Clippers mucking up Game 1: ‘They have no other way to beat us’
After things got a little chippy in Game 1, resulting in the ejections of Kevin Durant and the Clippers’ Patrick Beverly, Mike Brown offered his analysis of the game and what pitfalls the Dubs must avoid in the series. » Read More
KD vows to control self after taking Patrick Beverley’s bait
After Game 1, Steve Kerr said “[Durant] took the bait... That's what Beverley does. We talked about it for the last couple of days. He's a hell of a defender.” » Read Full Story
Warriors have one thing they need to fix heading into Game 2 vs. Clippers
The Warriors won Saturday’s Game 1 despite committing 21 turnovers, including some that reporter Logan Murdock called “lazy passes and questionable decisions.” » Read Full Story
Next Game: Monday, April 15: Warriors vs. Clippers
Previous Game: Warriors 121 - Clippers 104
