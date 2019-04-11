Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The regular season is a thing of the past and the Dubs are set to begin their title defense on Saturday when their playoff series with the Clippers tips off at Oracle Arena on Saturday. As you get ready for Game 1, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Everything to know for the opening round of the 2019 NBA playoffs

The postseason is upon us, and here’s everything you need to know about the first round playoff matchups across the league. » Read Full Story

Kevin Durant Has Become the Ultimate Basketball Player, Like Him or Not

Jonathan Tjarks from The Ringer chronicles the development and versatility of Kevin Durant, starting from his time at Texas as the two-time Finals MVP prepares for another postseason run. » Read Full Story

A Very Fun Interview with DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins keeps it light in a recent interview with GQ revealing his salad preferences, whether or not he believes Kevin Durant can beat him one-on-one and more. » Read Full Story

Splash Brothers reaffirm status as best shooting backcourt

Add another 3-point record for the Splash Brothers. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to make 595 3-pointers this season, the most ever by a pair of NBA teammates in a season. Check out this article to see what other record was established on Wednesday night in Memphis. » Read Full Story

DeMarcus Cousins Wondered if He Was ‘Making a Mistake’ Signing With the Warriors

Adam Caparell from Complex addresses DeMarcus Cousins’ candid commentary in his upcoming documentary ‘THE RESURGENCE: DeMarcus Cousins.’ » Read Full Story

