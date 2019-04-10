Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The final day of the regular season is here, and who the Dubs will play in the first round of the NBA Playoffs remains a mystery. The Spurs, Clippers and Thunder are the candidates to face the Dubs in Round 1, and that’s only part of the playoff seeding puzzle that will be fully put together by the end of the night tonight. In the West, only the Warriors (No. 1) and Jazz (No. 5) are locked into their playoff positions, and in the East first through fifth place are solidified with four more teams competing for those last three playoff spots. Instead of going over all of the different scenarios, here are some of the top Warriors headlines around the web.

Draymond Green: Steph Curry's unselfishness even bigger than his shot

Stephen Curry is arguably the best long-distance shooter the NBA has ever seen, but that’s not the defining characteristic of a player that has two NBA MVP awards and three championships on his resume, at least not according to teammate Draymond Green. » Read More

Which NBA playoff teams will emerge as biggest threats to Warriors?

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Grant Liffmann of Warriors Outsiders fame breaks down the biggest threats to stop the Dubs’ quest for a 3-peat, as well as the top storylines for the team as it prepares for the postseason. » Read More

All-Access: Nick Young Receives his 2018 NBA Championship Ring

Last Friday, Nick Young received his 2018 NBA Championship ring, making him the last player from that squad to receive his championship jewelry. Take a look behind the curtain at Young’s experience in the video below.

Warriors will soon play in San Francisco, but they’re not abandoning Oakland

In a little over six months, the Warriors will play their first regular season game at their new home in Chase Center, and the team has attempted to make clear that they are leaving a building, not the city. In other words, the Warriors will soon play their games in San Francisco but Oakland will still very much be a part of the fabric of the organization. » Read Full Story

Ten stats that define this Warriors season and paint a clearer playoff picture

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater breaks down the Dubs’ regular season performance through 10 statistics, including one on the team’s bench play that may raise a few eyebrows. » Read Full Story

