Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The end of the regular season is near, with the Warriors closing out their final two games of the season and meeting the New Orleans Pelicans for the first game of a back-to-back tonight. As the playoffs approach, read up on the some of the top Warriors stories of the day.

The Warriors' Problems Won't Put Their Three-Peat Quest in Peril

Though the Warriors have not had the most seamless season, Rob Mahoney from Sports Illustrated believes the obstacles faced don’t seem to stand in the way of the ultimate prize — the Dubs’ pursuit of a three-peat. » Read Full Story

DeMarcus Cousins to get his first playoff chance at last

“I never thought this situation would happen, but it’s happened,” DeMarcus Cousins reveals, as the four-time All-Star anticipates the first playoff experience of his nine-year career. » Read Full Story

Can The Golden State Warriors Still Count On 'Strength In Numbers' In The Playoffs?

Forbes contributor Patrick Murray examines the Warriors’ roster as the team approaches the playoffs. » Read Full Story

Podcasts from The San Francisco Chronicle

San Francisco Chronicle writers Conner Letourneau and Rusty Simmons discuss throwback jerseys, postseason preparation and more on Warriors Off-Court following the Dubs’ final regular season game at Oracle Arena. » Listen To Podcast

Warriors’ Quinn Cook likely to have significant bench role in playoffs

Efficient and consistent, Mark Medina from The Mercury News highlights Quinn Cook’s standout performance as of late. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 131 - Clippers 104

Next Game: Tuesday, April 9: Warriors at Pelicans