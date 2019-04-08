Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Sunday proved to be special as the Warriors clinched the top seed in the Western Conference on the same night Dub Nation celebrated 47 seasons at Oracle Arena. Before the team finishes the 2018-2019 campaign with back-to-back games on the road starting Tuesday, read up on the latest Warriors news as we bring you some of the top headlines on the web.

Celebrating 47 Seasons at Oracle Arena

In many ways, Oracle’s energy is a continuum of the soulful spirit and vibrant culture of the Bay Area; becoming common ground for those from diverse backgrounds and lifestyles, all uniting together for one common cause: to support their beloved Golden State Warriors. » Read More

If Oracle Arena could tell its own tale...

What if the walls could talk? What would Oracle Arena say?

One more taste of ‘We Believe’ at Oracle Arena

It turns out that Stephen Curry has been teasing this moment for the last few weeks, and the big reveal came just prior to tipoff of the last Warriors regular season game ever at Oracle Arena on Sunday evening. » Read More

As his time at Oracle Arena comes to a close, Curry honors Warriors legends by wearing their jerseys

Those who watch Warriors pregame activities might have noticed a trend in Stephen Curry's attire when he arrives to games. He's been wearing throwback jerseys, but not his own. » Read Full Story

Oral history of ‘We Believe’ Warriors’ 2007 playoff run

See what coaches, players, and media had to say about the improbable feats accomplished by the 2007 squad. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 131 - Pistons 104

Next Game: Tuesday, April 9: Warriors at Pelicans