Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After a win last night in Los Angeles against the Lakers, the Dubs return home for Authentic Fan Friday against the Clevland Cavaliers. Get ready with the latest Warriors news and headlines from around the web.
Klay Thompson hitting peak shooting form after overcoming early season slump
Thompson hit a hefty 47.5 percent of his outside looks in January, followed it up with 46.7 percent shooting in February, and sustained it with 45.5 percent in March. » Read Full Story
Ten things I like and don't like: An end-of-season spectacular
Zach Lowe lists the things he enjoys watching in Klay Thompson’s game, and it goes beyond just his shooting. » Read Full Story
“We Believe,” Vinsanity and Steph from the tunnel: Tales of Oracle Arena
As the Warriors enter their last two regular season home games, take a stroll down memory lane with some of the best moments over the past 47 years at Oracle Arena. » Read Full Story
When do the Dubs play their best?
Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann does a deep-dive into the stats to find out exactly when the Dubs are playing at their peak. » Read Full Story
Bell on Road Trippin’ with Quinn and Kerith
Jordan Bell almost took a job at Nike over playing basketball, and Quinn Cook has a soft spot in his heart for improv. Hear from the Dubs’ duo as they join Kerith Burke for a chat on Road Trippin’. » Listen to Podcast
Previous Game: Warriors 108 - Lakers 90
Next Game: Friday, April 5: Warriors vs. Cavaliers
