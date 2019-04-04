Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Tonight, the Warriors begin a stretch of five games in seven nights to close out the regular season. As the Dubs get set for tonight’s matchup, listen and read up on the some of the top Warriors headlines and interviews of the day.

Beyond The Arc - 47 Years of Oracle Arena

On the final Beyond The Arc of the season, Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye pays tribute to Oracle Arena, the steadfast home of the Golden State Warriors for 47 seasons. Roye reflects at some of the Dubs’ most unforgettable moments, recognizing what makes Oracle Arena and Warriors fans, one of the most celebrated in the NBA. » Listen To Podcast

Stephen Curry Sees Himself with Warriors, Winning Championships in 5 Years

As one of the most lethal sharpshooters in league history, it’s no surprise that Stephen Curry is constantly questioned about the legacy he will leave behind. Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp features the two-time MVP’s journey thus far, with Curry sharing, "If I consume myself with what we've done, then I think I'm cheating the game and cheating myself. Sounds cliche, but it's really the only way that I can process going after more.” » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr joins Kolsky and Ratto

Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Kolsky and Ratto as they discuss defensive intensity, official-player interaction and more as the Warriors close out the final regular season games and propel into playoffs. » Listen To Interview

Steve Kerr explains how Alfonzo McKinnie exploits rebounding loophole

Drew Shiller co-host of Warriors Outsiders discusses the edge Alfonzo McKinnie gives the Dubs with his aptitude off the glass. From boxing out to grabbing rebounds, McKinnie demonstrates why he has earned a roster spot with the Warriors. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry fixed his vision and now the Warriors’ postseason path looks so much clearer

Shooting treys at 51.4 percent over his last nine games, could arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history get any better? Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic reports on Stephen Curry’s newly enhanced eyesight with the three-time champion sharing, “No, I’m serious. It’s like the whole world has opened up.” » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 116 - Nuggets 102

Next Game: Thursday, April 4: Warriors vs. Lakers