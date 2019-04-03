Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

With a win against the Nuggets Tuesday night, the Warriors maintained their spot as No. 1 in the West and now hold a 2.0 game advantage over Denver with five games remaining. Keep up-to-date with the more Warriors news and headlines from around the web.

Curry discusses NBA career, parenting and more with TODAY

Stephen Curry sat down for an interview with TODAY to chat all things NBA; including where he ranks among the best players of all time, being a dad, and growing up with the ultimate basketball role model.

Curry passes Mullins on all-time Dubs list

After scoring his 16,236th career point last night, Stephen Curry passed Warriors legend Chris Mullin (16,235 points) for fourth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

"It's amazing man... Pretty special night."



-@StephenCurry30 reacts to passing Chris Mullin for 4th place on the @warriors all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/UxEwDHyotw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Stephen vs. The Game: Curry Premieres New Facebook Series

Hear from Stephen Curry ahead of the premiere of his new Facebook Watch series.

Cousins again outplays talented Nuggets big man Jokic

“He wants to let people know he’s still DeMarcus Cousins. He can dominate a game, and tonight was another example of that,” said Stephen Curry of his teammate. » Read Full Story

Storylines to watch in Warriors’ final games of regular season

Warriors outsider Grant Liffmann has four keys areas to focus on as the Warriors prepare for the playoffs. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 116 - Nuggets 102

Next Game: Thursday, April 4: Warriors at Lakers