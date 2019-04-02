Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The final week of Warriors regular season action at Oracle Arena is here as the Dubs play three of their next four games at home, beginning with tonight’s matchup with the Nuggets with first place in the conference at stake. As you get ready for the Western Conference showdown, read up on some of the top current Warriors headlines and interviews.

Kevin Durant on Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles

Two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant joined Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles to share honest insight on the journey that led him to becoming one of the most prolific players in the NBA.

Why the Warriors' chase for greatness has become such a slog

Small bumps are inevitable in the process of chasing greatness, as ESPN writer Nick Friedell discusses the Warriors strenuous run this season.

Andrew Bogut has brought Warriors a much-needed jolt of fresh energy

Fresh and familiar, the seven-foot center has added a regained spirit to the Dubs' squad. Head Coach Steve Kerr says that "Bogut has been such a brilliant fit for us. Just to be able to get him, to add him to our roster at this stage is just incredible. He's a phenomenal basketball player and you can see he's in great shape. He's re-energized, focused, having fun and he knows our team. So, he fits right in immediately."

NBA saddened by tragic death of rapper, friend and ‘icon’ Nipsey Hussle

Marc Spears from The Undefeated reports as the Warriors joined the NBA in mourning the loss of artist and activist Nipsey Hussle. With a heavy heart, DeMarcus Cousins shared, "His messages, his beliefs, his way of thinking, his way of going about life, it was always about spreading knowledge, uplifting and overcoming adversity."

Steve Kerr reveals the Oracle Arena memory that stands out the most

Head Coach Steve Kerr reflects on a special moment at Oracle Arena in 2015, recalling "My goosebumps were everywhere... that moment it all came together, and it's like, 'Wow. Doesn't get any better.'"

