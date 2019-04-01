Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
After a strong showing against the Charlotte Hornets, the Warriors prepare for a Western Conference showdown with the Denver Nuggets coming up Tuesday night. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.
The Gold Standard: celebrating the Warriors
Diablo Magazine celebrated the impact of the Warriors on the local community with interviews with Draymond Green, insights on Stpehen Curry's leadership, and more. » Read More
Cook finds stroke at right time for Dubs, as playoffs loom
Quinn Cook, who has been staying after practice and games to put up more shots, finished Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets with 21 points on 5-of-6 made threes. » Read More
Warriors saddened by tragic death of rapper, friend and ‘icon’ Nipsey Hussle
“The sick part about it, I had been listening to Nipsey all day today,” DeMarcus Cousins told The Undefeated. “If you go to my Instagram, it was like moments before the news broke, I posted his music… I’m a huge Nipsey fan.” » Read More
Interactive mural celebrates Dub Nation at Steph Curry's pop-up shop
Artist and Northern California native James Shields created a special piece for Stephen Curry’s SC30 x Oakland pop-up shop: an outlined, interactive mural. Visitors to the shop are invited to color-in the mural however they please. » Read Full Story
Draymond Green explains how cycling classes help him stay NBA ready
He believed in the classes so much, he got teammates Cousins and Jordan Bell to join-in too. Of course for men of their size, "they have extended handlebars to make the bike a little more suitable for us," Green said. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 137 - Hornets 90
Next Game: Tuesday, April 2: Warriors vs. Nuggets
