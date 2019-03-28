Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors got the win in Memphis last night in the first of two road games this week. While the team gets ready for the next one in Minnesota on Friday, keep up-to-date with the latest Warriors news and headlines from around the web.

Kevin Durant is doing 'whatever he wants' against Warriors' opponents

After Wednesday night's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Stephen Curry said of Durant: "He made all the right decisions... You obviously know he can put it in the basket from everywhere on the court but choosing spots and knocking down shots, that's what he does." » Read Full Story

THIS three puts KD....



10-10 from the field

21 points

AND has passed Glen Rice (1,559) for 25th place on the NBA’s all-time career three-point field goals made list pic.twitter.com/7TWLJoG0u0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2019

Draymond Green won't allow himself to get suspended for technical fouls

“Last year, he went to 15 and stopped,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He knows. He knows what he’s doing.” » Read Full Story

Draymond Green on KNBR

Green talks with Bob Fitzgerald about how fatherhood has changed his mentailty and the different ways the Dubs are able to push each other to excell. » Listen to Podcast

Beachcombings: Sea Dubs on a Roll as G League Playoffs Begin

The G League playoffs are set to begin. The Santa Cruz Warriors secured the second seed in the Western Conference and a first round bye with a dramatic win at the buzzer of their last regular season game. See what else is happening with the Sea Dubs as broadcaster Kevin Danna provides an insider's look at the team. » Read Full Story

Jordan Bell has Warriors teammates’ support after his latest misstep

Durant said in support of Bell: "You're still adjusting to the life, and it's even worse for him coming into a championship organization or team that expects him to be on top of his game at all times, and that's kind of impossible for a second-year player... He's got a grand opportunity to take care of his family for the rest of his life, he should take advantage of it, so that's been my message for him every single day." » Read Full Story

