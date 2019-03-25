Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
On the road again, the Dubs head to Memphis for a matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.
Cousins Spotlights Epilepsy Awareness
Today, March 26th, marks Epilepsy Awareness Day, also known as “Purple Day.” At Saturday’s game Warriors big man, DeMarcus Cousins, wore custom purple shoes to promote Epilepsy awareness alongside a very special friend. The sneakers will be auctioned off to benefit the Nor Cal Epilepsy Foundation, with Cousins sharing, “Hopefully with my so-called celebrity, I can help open more people’s eyes to Epilepsy disorders.” » Read More
Rick Welts on NBA Radio
Warriors President Rick Welts shares insight on Chase Center, 47 years in Oakland and more as the Dubs play their final season at Oracle Arena. » Listen To Podcast
Quinn Cook on Road Trippin'
Quinn Cook joins Kerith Burke and Austin Rivers to talk Duke Basketball, debate sitcoms, and more.
DeMarcus Cousins opens up about fan interaction, reveals he's been called racial slur
DeMarcus Cousins opens up to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports to discuss clashing with fans and other aspects of player-fan interaction. » Read Full Story
Warriors Off-Court Podcast
Andrew Bogut speaks candidly with The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau to discuss his improbable return to the Warriors. » Listen To Podcast
Previous Game: Warriors 121 - Pistons 114
Next Game: Wednesday, March 27: Warriors vs. Grizzlies