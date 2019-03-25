Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

On the road again, the Dubs head to Memphis for a matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Cousins Spotlights Epilepsy Awareness

Today, March 26th, marks Epilepsy Awareness Day, also known as “Purple Day.” At Saturday’s game Warriors big man, DeMarcus Cousins, wore custom purple shoes to promote Epilepsy awareness alongside a very special friend. The sneakers will be auctioned off to benefit the Nor Cal Epilepsy Foundation, with Cousins sharing, “Hopefully with my so-called celebrity, I can help open more people’s eyes to Epilepsy disorders.” » Read More

Rick Welts on NBA Radio

Warriors President Rick Welts shares insight on Chase Center, 47 years in Oakland and more as the Dubs play their final season at Oracle Arena. » Listen To Podcast

Quinn Cook on Road Trippin'

Quinn Cook joins Kerith Burke and Austin Rivers to talk Duke Basketball, debate sitcoms, and more.

DeMarcus Cousins opens up about fan interaction, reveals he's been called racial slur

DeMarcus Cousins opens up to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports to discuss clashing with fans and other aspects of player-fan interaction. » Read Full Story

Warriors Off-Court Podcast

Andrew Bogut speaks candidly with The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau to discuss his improbable return to the Warriors. » Listen To Podcast

Previous Game: Warriors 121 - Pistons 114

Next Game: Wednesday, March 27: Warriors vs. Grizzlies