Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors logged their 50th win of the season last night at Oracle Arena, and now hit the road for two games starting with a Wednesday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Get ready for the week with some Warriors news from around the web.

Warriors have earned respect with sixth straight 50-win season

"It's surreal, to be honest, when you talk about the history of the organization and how hard it is to win NBA games, win championships and string together year after year after year," said Stephen Curry. "It takes a collection of talented guys, a commitment to trying to put together the best team possible every year. And that's the front office, the coaching staff, all the way down."

Pachulia received his 2018 Championship ring

Before tipoff on Sunday night, former Warrior Zaza Pachulia was honored with a video welcoming him back to Warriors Ground. Klay Thompson met Pachulia at half court to give him his Championship ring.

Inside Draymond Green’s defense on Blake Griffin

Draymond Green squared off against rival forward Blake Griffin in Sunday's game, holding him to 24 points on just 6-of-14 from the field. "At some point, somebody has to figure it out. Don't just target me in the post," Green said.

Kerr: Warriors' health comes before No. 1 seed

Before Sunday's game, head coach Steve Kerr talked with media about the importance of assessing each player's individual workloads and keeping them healthy through the last 10 games of the season.

Sea Dubs pull off dramatic win, clinch No. 2 spot in playoffs

Santa Cruz guard Kendrick Nunn led the team with 30 points on 14-of-20 shooting, but no basket was as big as the last one: a game-ending buzzer beater to help the Sea Dubs clinch the No. 2 seed in the G League's Western Conference.

OUR 2018-19 REGULAR SEASON CLOSING WITH A BUZZER BEATER BY @nunnbetter_ pushing us to 112-110 over @ACClippers & securing the number 2 seed!



