Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Returning from a 3-1 road trip, the Warriors are back home to host the Indiana Pacers Thursday night. Take note of some select headlines that every Dubs fan should access to stay up to date on the squad, both on and off the court.

Beyond The Arc

Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye interviews Andrew Bogut about his whirlwind of a trip re-joining the Dubs, his first few games with the team and finding a home on the fly and getting it prepared for his wife and young children. » Listen To Podcast

What we learned in the Warriors’ win over the Timberwolves

Dieter Kurtenbach from The Mercury News shares three takeaways he believes the Dubs can gain after Tuesday’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. » Read Full Story

Remember when Steph Curry introduced himself to the world

Once upon a time, a young guard from Davidson College made quite the splash in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports highlights Stephen Curry’s sensational tournament run.

Remember Steph Curry's iconic March run with Davidson? (via @CBSSportsHQ)pic.twitter.com/A8X5Y8lmqN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2019

Q+A with Kobe Bryant: On the state of the Lakers, Zion, ‘load management’ and more

Five-time NBA Champion, Kobe Bryant, shares his thoughts on the current state of the league, crediting the Warriors with their ability to exploit defenses, play with purpose, and more. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr: Importance of Stretch-Run Games Will Prepare Warriors for Playoffs

The playoffs are just a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean the Dubs are shifting their attention from the remaining regular season games on the schedule. “Each game takes on more importance…It's a little different this year and I think it's going to help us prepare for the playoffs." » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 117 - Timberwolves 107

Next Game: Thursday, March 21: Warriors vs. Pacers