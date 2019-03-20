Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs won in Minnesota, capping-off a 3-1 roadtrip for the team. Before the team returns home for their Thursday night game against the Indiana Pacers, get up-to-date with some of the top Warriors headlines from across the net.

Curry breaking records, setting milestones routine for Warriors star

For Stephen Curry, Tuesday marked another record-breaking night: third season in a row with more than 300 three-pointers, and 46th game with at least eight three-pointers. Both were records he alone previously held. » Read Full Story

Third time @StephenCurry30 has hit 300 treys in a season pic.twitter.com/Dtmp5hbrtk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 20, 2019

Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts an achieving the vision for the Chase Center

"Our hope is that we earn the reputation amongst the artist community that no artist will feel that his or her resume is complete until they have played Chase Center, much like they today they would feel about the O2 in London, or Madison Square Garden in New York, or Staples Center in Los Angeles, and maybe one or two other arenas elsewhere in the world," said Rick Welts. » Read Full Story

Watch Kevin Durant explore San Francisco culture with UNINTERRUPTED

Follow Kevin Durant as he gives a tour of San Francisco's iconic landmarks and places of interest. » Read Full Story

Beachcombings: playoffs on the horizon

One Sea Dub earned a call-up to the NBA this week, and the team prepares for its final three home games before the G League Playoffs. » Read Full Story

Larry Harris joins 95.7 The Game

Warriors' Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Larry Harris spoke with 95.7 The Game to talk about reuniting with Andrew Bogut, who he drafted No. 1 overall back in 2005. » Listen To Podcast

Previous Game: Warriors 117 - Timberwolves 107

Next Game: Thursday, March 21: Warriors vs. Pacers