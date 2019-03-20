Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs won in Minnesota, capping-off a 3-1 roadtrip for the team. Before the team returns home for their Thursday night game against the Indiana Pacers, get up-to-date with some of the top Warriors headlines from across the net.
Curry breaking records, setting milestones routine for Warriors star
For Stephen Curry, Tuesday marked another record-breaking night: third season in a row with more than 300 three-pointers, and 46th game with at least eight three-pointers. Both were records he alone previously held. » Read Full Story
Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts an achieving the vision for the Chase Center
"Our hope is that we earn the reputation amongst the artist community that no artist will feel that his or her resume is complete until they have played Chase Center, much like they today they would feel about the O2 in London, or Madison Square Garden in New York, or Staples Center in Los Angeles, and maybe one or two other arenas elsewhere in the world," said Rick Welts. » Read Full Story
Watch Kevin Durant explore San Francisco culture with UNINTERRUPTED
Follow Kevin Durant as he gives a tour of San Francisco's iconic landmarks and places of interest. » Read Full Story
Beachcombings: playoffs on the horizon
One Sea Dub earned a call-up to the NBA this week, and the team prepares for its final three home games before the G League Playoffs. » Read Full Story
Larry Harris joins 95.7 The Game
Warriors' Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Larry Harris spoke with 95.7 The Game to talk about reuniting with Andrew Bogut, who he drafted No. 1 overall back in 2005. » Listen To Podcast
Previous Game: Warriors 117 - Timberwolves 107
Next Game: Thursday, March 21: Warriors vs. Pacers