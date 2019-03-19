Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After a tough loss last night against San Antonio, the Dubs are back at it tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Get ready for the second half of the back-to-back with Warriors headlines from across the web.

Bogut returns to the Warriors’ starting lineup

This weekend alone, Bogut flew in from Australia, got his family settled in the Bay Area, then headed to San Antonio to start last night’s game for the Dubs. After all that, Bogut said he “felt pretty good.” » Read Full Story

How did Andrew Bogut respond when Steve Kerr told him he was starting in his first game back? “He burst out laughing.” pic.twitter.com/1AnnE04VLH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 18, 2019

The Warriors Outsiders Podcast

Drew Shiller and Grant Liffmann discuss the Warriors loss in San Antonio, Andrew Bogut's return to the team and to the starting lineup, and more. » Listen To Podcast

Metallica and SF Symphony team up for first concert at Warriors’ new home

The first event to be held at Chase has been announced: Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will perform together Friday, September 6th. The groups will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the S&M album, a live recording of their first joint performance in 1999. » Read Full Story

Rick Welts joins 95.7 The Game

The Warriors’ President and COO discusses Reveal Week and what is to come for Chase Center. » Listen To Podcast

After some scary-good wins, should these Warriors still be feared?

Sam Amick of The Athletic uses a Boogeyman analogy and added “the Warriors are waking up in the kind of way that makes you yank those sheets up over your head again.” » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Spurs 111 - Warriors 105

Next Game: Tuesday, March 19: Warriors at Timberwolves