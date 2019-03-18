Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Two games down and two to go, as the Dubs approach the second half of this road trip to take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

As a splash brother, you knew Stephen Curry would sign on for this act of kindness

Stephen Curry joins fellow athletes in a an initiative with Underdogs United, where funds from signed and auctioned jerseys are used to provide thousands of schoolchildren in Kenya with safe drinking water. As a token of appreciation, the athletes are gifted custom-made jerseys crafted by Kenyan tailors. » Read Full Story

A behind-the-scenes look at how the Warriors-Andrew Bogut reunion happened

Connor Letourneau, from the San Francisco Chronicle, provides insight on the return of Andrew Bogut, with Warriors Assistant General Manager, Larry Harris, sharing “(Bogut) is in the best place mentally and physically that he’s been for years.” » Read Full Story

Three big lessons from the Warriors’ wins over Houston, Oklahoma City

Dieter Kurtenbach, from The Mercury News, shares three lessons he believes the Warriors can take away, as they ride the heels of two victories on the road and play their toughest two-way game yet. » Read Full Story

First Look: Kevin Durant Unveils Latest Signature Sneaker, the Nike KD 12

Just in time for Playoffs, Sports Illustrated reveals the first look at Kevin Durant’s most recent sneaker release: the Nike KD 12. Featuring a 90’s Kid colorway and new design to enhance mobility and comfort, the Nike KD 12’s will be available on April 1. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on KNBR and 95.7 The Game

Last week, Head Coach Steve Kerr joined KNBR and 95.7 The Game to discuss the Warriors’ recent performance as the team wraps up the final few weeks of the regular season. » Listen To Podcast

Previous Game: Warriors 110 - Thunder 88

Next Game: Monday, March 18: Warriors vs. Spurs