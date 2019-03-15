Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

It has been a light week on the court with the Dubs having multiple days off between each of their three games, but the action will pick back up on Saturday as the Dubs finish their final extended road trip of the season with three games in four days. As you get ready for a primetime Warriors-Thunder matchup on Saturday, here are a few headlines to take not of to stay up to date on the squad.

Beyond the Arc with Tim Roye

A must-listen for any Dubs fan is Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye’s weekly radio show on 95.7 The Game. On this edition, he caught up with Head Coach Steve Kerr to discuss the state of the Dubs as well as a recent lip-reading episode that went viral. » Listen to Podcast

Why Steph Curry's slump isn't big deal; what makes Kevin Durant laugh

Each Friday, NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke answers questions from Warriors fans. Among this week's questions: the Dubs' plans for Bogut and DeMarcus Cousins' workload. » Read Full Story

5 Minutes from Home: E-40 Teaches Stephen Curry New Bay Area Slang

On their way to pick up some late-night chicken and waffles, Stephen and E-40 talk about hip hop, throwing down in the kitchen, and more. » Watch Video

Kirk Lacob on KNBR

Warriors' Assistant GM Kirk Lacob discusses the team's recent struggles and slow starts, as well as what fans can expect at Chase Center. » Listen to Podcast

What Warriors' bench performance in big games means for NBA playoffs

Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann reviewed recent performances from the Warriors bench. His conclusion: "the bench performs better under pressure and when high-level focus and execution is required of them." That's great news looking at the playoff picture. » Read Full Story

Previous Game:

Wednesday, March 13: Warriors 106 – Rockets 104

Next Game:

Saturday, March 16: Warriors at Thunder