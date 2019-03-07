Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

With Wednesday’s signing of Andrew Bogut becoming official, today’s edition is heavily influenced the 7-foot Aussie. Get up to date with that and more with some Warriors headlines from around the web.

Andrew Bogut’s Sydney Kings Press Conference

Hear directly from Bogut on what went in to his decision to re-join the Warriors after a successful season with the Sydney Kings in which he earned league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Andrew Bogut’s Rule for an NBA Return: ‘Golden State or Nothing’

NBA insider Marc Stein chatted with Bogut for the New York Times for an in-depth look at exactly how Bogut became a Warrior once again. » Read Full Story

Lets go @warriors ! So pumped to see you all again soon. https://t.co/bM58IzKUEE — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 7, 2019

Outsider Observations: Warriors signing Andrew Bogut solves major issue

Grant Liffmann of Warriors Outsiders fame offers his take on the signing of Andrew Bogut and what it means for the Dubs. Editor’s note: this story came out before Bogut’s signing was official. » Read Full Story

Green: Cousins not to blame for Warriors' woes

It’s no secret that the Dubs have struggled in recent weeks. At the focal point of this stretch of five losses in the last eight games has been the team’s porous defense, and Draymond Green made clear on Wednesday that he thinks the entire team should be held accountable as opposed to just pointing the finger at teammate DeMarcus Cousins. » Read Full Story

Warriors meet in hopes of regaining chemistry that has made them great

Monte Poole takes a look at the Warriors’ recent struggles and reports what was said about a recent team meeting. Spoiler alert, it wasn’t much, but rest assured knowing that the team is committed to bouncing back from this recent slide as we enter the last month of the regular season. » Read Full Story

