Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs look to regroup after a loss to the Boston Celtics. Next up on the schedule: the Denver Nuggets on an Authentic Fan Friday at home. Until then, get caught up on Warriors headlines from around the web.

Durant and the quiet pursuit of becoming the Greatest Scorer Ever

“Being an all-time great scorer, that’s what he does. He’s efficient and pretty low-maintenance,” said Stephen Curry, “and nobody can really do anything about it.” » Read Full Story

Warriors Gaming drafts first woman in 2K League

In the fourth round of the 2K League draft, Warriors Gaming selected Chiquita Evans to join the team. This is the second year of the League, and Evans is one of only two women to have earned eligibility for the draft. » Read Full Story

"For the first time ever I gave up something ... people are saying I don't deserve to be here" - @chiquitae126



See how @chiquitae126 turned her doubters into believers in this 2019 #NBA2KLeague Draft Hopefuls profile pic.twitter.com/v1NYVOBcFd — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) March 2, 2019

Iguodala: Curry still “underrated,” No. 2 PG ever

Some high praise by Andre Iguodala directed at teammate Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story

Beachcombings: Seeding Race is Heating Up

Santa Cruz Warriors broadcaster Kevin Danna checks in from Surf City to provide an insider's view of the Sea Dubs, who remain atop the G League's Western Conference. » Read Full Story

Being Steph Curry: The strange side effects of sudden A-list fame

From flying commercial to private jets, see how Curry's life has evolved with the uptick in popularity. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Celtics 128 - Warriors 95

Next Game: Friday, March 2: Warriors vs. Nuggets