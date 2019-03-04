Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Fresh off of a 2-2 road trip, the Dubs are back home and will host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. From inside observations on the road to honoring a historic moment in Warriors History, we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

The Warriors might have the most talented starting five ever

Head Coach Steve Kerr is no stranger to elite talent, but even he hasn’t seen a starting lineup quite like that the Dubs currently have. ESPN staff writer, Nick Friedell, breaks down the Warriors’ Hall of Fame potential, addressing the lineup’s combined 28 All-Star appearances and five Olympic gold medals, with Kerr sharing, “When you start looking at this group, it’s pretty impressive where they could all end up.” » Read Full Story

Warriors road trip review: Inside observations from East Coast four-gamer

Kerith Burke joined the Dubs’ on their most recent road trip. From arena features to fan interactions, Kerith shares insight on the Road Warriors as they made their way back East. » Read Full Story

Andre Iguodala On The Business Of Basketball And His New Role With The NBPA

After 15 years in the league, it’s safe to say Andre Iguodala knows what it means to be a professional both on and off the court. Recently, Iguodala spoke with Forbes Sports Money to discuss the business of basketball; promoting business development, investment opportunities, and discussing his new role as the National Basketball Players Association First Vice President. » Read Full Story

Remembering Wilt's 100-Point Game

Honoring an important day in Warriors History, Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye reflects on Wilt Chamberlain’s historic 100-point game, leading the then Philadelphia Warriors in a 169-147 victory over the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962. » Read Full Story

How Warriors’ Damion Lee proved he’s more than Stephen Curry’s brother-in-law

Damion Lee connected on a career-high four 3-pointers during Saturday’s comeback win in Philadelphia. Those types of contributions can be exactly what earns the two-way player a permanent spot on the roster, as explained by Connor Letourneau in the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 120 - Sixers 117

Next Game: Tuesday, March 5: Warriors vs. Celtics