Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs went 0-for-Florida and will wrap up their road trip with a NBA Saturday Primetime matchup in Philadelphia. A win on Saturday would give the Dubs a 2-2 road trip, which would then be followed by a big game at home on Tuesday against the Celtics. That’s the action on the court, here’s a look at few stories taking place off of it.

Kevin Durant Q&A: Warriors star addresses legacy, why NBA won't fulfill him

Kevin Durant opens up in an honest interview that allows readers some insight on how the two-time NBA Finals MVP views his legacy in the game, as well as his mindset going into this offseason. » Read Full Story

Warriors to Celebrate Women’s Empowerment Throughout March

With today being the start of Women’s History Month, the Warriors will shine a light on women’s empowerment through in-arena activations, a video content series, several projects in the Bay Area and more. » Read Full Story

Carpool Karaoke: Kevin Durant & Travis Scott

The prior Durant story was more on the serious side, but he also has a fun side, and that’s on display in this edition of Carpool Karaoke featuring KD and Travis Scott. » Watch Video

Behold this amazing basketball-themed rap song Steve Kerr performed in college

Want more basketball players rapping? Check out what Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr contributed to during his college days at the University of Arizona. » Read Full Story

DeMarcus Cousins on 95.7 The Game

Music isn’t the only performance art enjoyed in the NBA. DeMarcus Cousins is a huge standup comedy buff, and he’ll host a show at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland next month headlined by Mike Epps with several other top-tier acts. Cousins spoke about his love for comedy and the upcoming show this morning on 95.7 The Game.

Previous Game: Magic 103 - Warriors 96

Next Game: Friday, March 2: Warriors at 76ers