Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors' back-to-back continues in Orlando tonight as the team looks to bounce back against the Magic. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Curry balls with Parkland student

While Warriors welcoming special guests to the court before Wednesday night’s game against the Heat, Curry had some fun with students from Stoneman Douglas High School. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry tosses an alley oop to a Parkland student



(via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/ea5gBgkUDr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2019

Accountability easier for Warriors than solutions right now

The Warriors have had some sluggish starts as of late, but everyone on the team is committed to finding ways to overcome the recent struggles. » Read Full Story

Former ball boy tells a story about Curry crossing him up

In not-so-new-news, Stephen Curry is still a nice guy. » Read Full Story

Kerr on No. 1 seed: “never be the priority over health”

A home court advantage throughout the Playoffs is always beneficial. Tough getting the No. 1 seed is on the mind of head coach Steve Kerr, he also prioritizes the team’s health. “That will never be the priority over health going into the playoffs. Health is always number one,” he said. » Read Full Story

Kerr on going after the No. 1 seed in the West: pic.twitter.com/osxZSlk6Qi — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 27, 2019

Thompson continues to gain momentum

Klay Thompson has been a key contributor to the Warriors since the beginning on 2019. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Heat 126 - Warriors 125

Next Game: Thursday, February 28: Warriors vs. Magic