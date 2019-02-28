Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors' back-to-back continues in Orlando tonight as the team looks to bounce back against the Magic. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.
Curry balls with Parkland student
While Warriors welcoming special guests to the court before Wednesday night’s game against the Heat, Curry had some fun with students from Stoneman Douglas High School. » Read Full Story
Accountability easier for Warriors than solutions right now
The Warriors have had some sluggish starts as of late, but everyone on the team is committed to finding ways to overcome the recent struggles. » Read Full Story
Former ball boy tells a story about Curry crossing him up
In not-so-new-news, Stephen Curry is still a nice guy. » Read Full Story
Kerr on No. 1 seed: “never be the priority over health”
A home court advantage throughout the Playoffs is always beneficial. Tough getting the No. 1 seed is on the mind of head coach Steve Kerr, he also prioritizes the team’s health. “That will never be the priority over health going into the playoffs. Health is always number one,” he said. » Read Full Story
Thompson continues to gain momentum
Klay Thompson has been a key contributor to the Warriors since the beginning on 2019. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Heat 126 - Warriors 125
Next Game: Thursday, February 28: Warriors vs. Magic