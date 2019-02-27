Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Though the Warriors are back on the road, they continue to make an impact on and off the court. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Steve Kerr, Warriors host Parkland students before game against Heat

Head Coach Steve Kerr and several Warriors hosted students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following the team’s Wednesday morning practice in Miami. “You try to put yourself in their shoes and can’t imagine at any age to have to go through that,” he said to media. Players also took some time to work with some of the students on the floor. » Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc with Tim Roye

The radio voice of the Golden State Warriors, Tim Roye's weekly radio show Beyond the Arc aired Tuesday night on 95.7 The Game. In this edition, Roye chats with Damion Lee about life as a two-way player and what he's learning from his veteran teammates. Plus, hear from the Warriors beat writers on what they're seeing from the Dubs heading into the last few months of the regular season. » Listen To Podcast

Warriors Unveil Limited Edition “Champion Tradition” Shoes To Commemorate Team’s Six NBA Championships

The Warriors, in collaboration with the Shoe Surgeon and Shoe Palace, unveiled limited-edition “Champion Tradition” shoes to commemorate the team’s six NBA Championships. Complete with custom features such as game-worn jerseys and championship dates laser-etched onto a custom heel pull tab, the sneakers will be raffled off with all proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation. The raffle, hosted by StockX, is now live and runs through Monday, March 4. » Read Full Story

Andre Iguodala on KNBR

On the way to Miami, Andre Iguodala joined the Fitz & Brooks Podcast on KNBR to discuss his life on and off the court. The three-time champ was recently elected the first vice president of the National Basketball Players Association. He has previously served as vice president of the Executive Committee since 2013, and replaces LeBron James in this new role. » Listen To Podcast

Draymond Green Dedicates Court at the Oakland YMCA

The Warriors teamed up with Good Tidings Foundation and PG&E to unveil the newly refurbished Draymond Green Court at the Oakland YMCA earlier this week. Green was in attendance for the event, and joined the Warriors Basketball Camps team to host a clinic for the youth in attendance. The project is one of many throughout the Bay Area in which the Warriors continue to positively impact the youth in the community for years to come. » Read Full Story

