Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Get ready for the weekend with a look at the latest Warriors news. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Andre Iguodala, still a genius

"You can see his brain working. If you're half-watching, it's easy to miss Iguodala's subtle genius," wrote ESPN's Zach Lowe in his recent article. Take a look at his analysis of Iguodala's mastery of the fastbreak. » Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc - Tim Roye with Sekou Smith

Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye chats with NBA.com's Sekou Smith about which teams could sneak into the Playoffs, and storylines to watch for the remainder of the season.

Why Curry’s value goes far beyond his spectacular game

Curry's ability to shoot the deep 3-point shot and distribute to his teamates is critical for the Warriors, but the leadership he brings off the court may be even greater. » Read Full Story

Ask Kerith Mailbag

Do players still get fanmail? Which players and coaches give the best interviews? NBC Sports Bay Area's sideline reporter Kerith Burke answers fans' questions from Twitter in her weekly #AskKerith roundup. » Read Full Story

Don Nelson reflects on We Believe

We caught up with the former Warriors head coach to ask for his thoughts on the memorable We Believe team and Playoff run. » Warriors Sound 24/7 Streaming Coverage

Previous Game: Warriors 125 - Kings 123

Next Game: Saturday, February 23: Warriors vs. Rockets