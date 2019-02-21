Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are back in town and ready for the final 25 games of the season! Read up on the latest Dubs events and more as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Warriors enter 'different phase' with no DeMarcus Cousins limit

When asked about how the Warriors plan to use DeMarcus Cousins down the final stretch of the season, Steve Kerr said: "I think once we get back into the rhythm we can absolutely play him for longer stretches, play him down the stretch if we like." » Read Full Story

Five issues Warriors must confront to clear path to another championship

Warriors Insider Monte Poole analyzes five things the Warriors will have to address as they eye another NBA Championship » Read Full Story

The Great Burger Debate

In-N-Out? Whataburger? Five Guys? Check out the Dubs' debate on which burger is better. » Read Full Story

The debate over the best burger has no right answer



(via @1jordanbell) pic.twitter.com/osihsCx91j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2019

Andre Iguodala talks about his new role with NBPA

The newly elected first vice president of the National Basketball Player's Association talked with reporters after Wednesday's practice, sharing his thoughts on current happenings around the league and what he hopes to see in the future. » Read Full Story

Don Nelson on the Warriors, ‘We Believe’ and retired life

Don Nelson will return to Warriors Ground Thursday night when the Warriors pay tribute to the "We Believe" team of 2007. Take a look at what he sees in the current Warriors team, and how retirement has been for Nelson. » Read Full Story

2019 All-Star Game Recap: Team LeBron 178 - Team Giannis 164

Next Game: Thursday, February 21: Warriors vs. Kings