Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

It’s a wrap on 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, where Dubs players kept busy both on and off the court. On Sunday night, Kevin Durant was named All-Star MVP, earning him his second All-Star MVP title. Read up on that and more as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Stephen Curry’s All-Star sneakers were inspired by his college fish-stealing prank

With Stephen Curry’s All-Star return to North Carolina, Under Armour decided to pay tribute to Steph’s mischievous college years with the new Curry 6 ‘Coy Fish,’ which he wore at the All-Star Game. In a video titled, The Koi Incident, Steph shares the story behind the sneakers and the memorable birthday dinner prank. » Read Full Story

Kevin Durant joins exclusive club with second All-Star Game MVP award

Adding a second All-Star MVP title to his credentials, Kevin Durant joins a shortlist of basketball elite with at least one regular season MVP title, two Finals MVPs, and two All-Star MVPs. » Read Full Story

Hang Time Podcast: Klay Thompson, Danny Green + more from Charlotte

Klay Thompson joined Raptors guard Danny Green and Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV on the Hang Time Podcast with Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann over All-Star Weekend. » Listen To Podcast

Jonas Jerebko, Sharks show mutual admiration in Bay Area Unite moment

Jonas Jerebko was in attendance at the San Jose Sharks game on Saturday, where players wore Dubs- themed warmups on the ice. After the game, Jerebko visited fellow Swedes Erik Karlsson and Marcus Sorensen in the Sharks’ locker room for a jersey exchange and some Bay Area fun. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry rewinds time, wears similar jacket from All-Star 1992

Throwing it back, Stephen Curry recreates his look from the 1992 NBA All-Star Game where he sat courtside and watched his father, Dell, participate in the 3-point contest. » Read Full Story

drip on 100,000 pic.twitter.com/ylURP2b3wd — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2019

Previous Game:

2019 All-Star Game Recap

Next Game:

Thursday, February 21: Warriors vs. Kings