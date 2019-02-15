Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

With All-Star Weekend just about here, Stephen Curry sounds ready for the Three-Point Contest and All-Star Game back in his home town of Charlotte. Take a look at what news is coming from from the events there and what is to come after the break as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Curry winning Three-Point Contest?

“Oh, I am,” Stephen Curry said when asked if he’s taking the title in this year’s Three-Point Contest on Saturday night. Tune in after the Skills Challenge at 5 P.M. PST on TNT to watch the show. » Read Full Story

Steph knows who's gonna win the 3-point contest pic.twitter.com/i6xScExCC8

Warriors Sound: Previewing All-Star Weekend with Ros

A look ahead at NBA All-Star Weekend with Ros Gold-Onwude and the folks from NBA.com International. » Warriors Sound: 24/7 Streaming Audio

Charlotte All-Star Game a Homecoming for Curry

Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser: “I could feel the closeness Steph has to that community just through that warm-up. He was engaged with them as much as he could be. They were proud of him, and he was equally as proud to be associated with that city.” Take a look at the bond Curry has with his hometown. » Read Full Story

When asked about the Warriors abundance of talent on the team, Klay Thompson gave his thoughts on the subject and explains what it was like growing with the team.

"They said the same thing about Kobe/Shaq, Pippen/Jordan, Showtime Lakers...it's just part of the game."



Klay Thompson on people who say the Warriors are unfair.



(Via @KeepBlitzin)



pic.twitter.com/lE974H4jZh

Storylines to watch in the second half

Which team will be the Warriors’ biggest threat? What will be the biggest storyline after All-Star Weekend? Warriors Outsiders co-host Grant Liffmann explores these questions. » Read Full Story

