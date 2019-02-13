Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Tonight, Stephen Curry takes on his younger brother for the first of two times this week. The first Curry battle is tonight in Portland as the Dubs take on the Trail Blazers, and the second will be on Saturday as both Currys participate in the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in their home town of Charlotte. Read up on that and more as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Steph Curry's Charlotte popularity a boon to NBA All-Star Weekend

With NBA All-Star Weekend coming up in Charlotte, there will be no shortage of attention on Stephen Curry. Monte Poole goes deep on Curry’s approach to the weekend for NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry will be the subject of the next Facebook Watch series

Speaking of Curry, he’ll be the subject of a six-episode docuseries on Facebook Watch that’s set to air this Spring. “Steph vs. The Game” will go on and off the court with the Dubs’ two-time NBA MVP with viewers getting the inside look at what makes Curry, Curry. » Read Full Story

For Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are a mix of NBA past and present

For Head Coach Steve Kerr, his Splash Brothers backcourt are “old school mixed with new school.” Scott Bair takes a break from the Raiders beat for this interesting story on what the Dubs’ coach actually meant by that quote. » Read Full Story

This ESPN video offers a by the numbers look at how DeMarcus Cousins is most impacting the Dubs’ performance on the court. » Watch Video

Warriors’ three biggest surprises from first half of 2018-19 NBA season

Grant Liffmann, co-host of Warriors Outsiders, shares his take on Andre Iguodala, Alfonzo McKinnie, and the starting five’s seamless offensive chemistry. » Read Full Story

Previous Game:

Tuesday, February 12: Warriors 115 – Jazz 108

Next Game:

Wednesday, February 13: Warriors at Portland