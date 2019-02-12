Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs play their final home game before the All-Star break tonight as they take on the Jazz. That’s the story on the court, but there’s also some real powerful stories off the court as well.

On a night Steve Kerr won’t forget, the Armenian community reminds him his grandparents will never be forgotten

Anyone who has spent any time at all watching or reading an interview with Head Coach Steve Kerr knows there is a much more to him than just basketball. Whether it’s politics, social issues, sports or any other topic, Kerr is a citizen of the world whose humility has everything to do with his upbringing. And recently, Kerr and his family were honored at San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School, and the reason behind it is much more powerful than you can imagine. Marcus Thompson of The Athletic inked the must-read story, and Kerr spoke about it more with Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game. » Read Full Story

It’s More Than Just the Shot

Stephen Curry has changed the game of basketball with his marksmanship from the perimeter and beyond. Kevin O’Connor digs deep into how he has transformed into not only a complete player, but a perennial All-Star player that’s consistently in the MVP conversation. » Read Full Story

The New Normal: And Then DeMarcus Cousins Was on the Warriors

The timing of DeMarcus Cousins’ return to the court has coincided with the Dubs’ most winningest stretch of basketball this season. Andrew Sharp points out why those two are related in this Sports Illustrated story, and it has nothing to do with Cousins’ points or rebounds totals. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry knows Warriors must pick up the pace before All-Star break

The Warriors have won 15 of their last 16 games, but the Dubs’ on-court performance has been far from flawless, especially in their most recent two games when they fell behind by 17 and 19 points, respectively, in the first quarter. The Dubs, as pointed out in this Monte Poole article, are well aware that they need to pick up their play, and they don’t have any doubt that their best basketball is ahead of them. » Read Full Story

Top 10: Baron Davis Plays

With Baron Davis bobbleheads being given away to the first 10,000 fans at tonight’s Warriors-Jazz game, it’s only fitting that we look back at the top 10 plays of Davis’ career. Spoiler alert, you won’t be surprised with No. 1. Another spoiler alert, Davis isn’t in a Warriors uniform for most of these plays … Still well worth a watch though!

