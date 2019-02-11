Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs picked up their 15th win in the last 16 games on Sunday, and it took a great closing effort from Kevin Durant to make it happen. And off the court, Durant is part of a new show on ESPN+ that digs into the intersection of business and basketball. Read about that and much more in today’s edition of Dubs Daily.

Kevin Durant: The Making of a Mogul

Kevin Durant the basketball player is just part of the story. In this story for ESPN The Magazine, Ramona Shelburne hammers that point home and offers a look at what’s to come for Durant and his business interests now and in his post-playing career. » Read Full Story

With "The Boardroom" on ESPN+, @KDTrey5, @RealJayWilliams and @richkleiman explore the changing culture of sports.



But that isn't the only way Kevin Durant has made himself into a mogul: https://t.co/peog39zhwe pic.twitter.com/IkNLuGjWCw — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2019

Durant on Get Up!

Durant has a new show streaming on ESPN+ called The Boardroom that focuses on the intersection of business and basketball. The two-time NBA Finals MVP got up bright and early to join the talk show today in which he discussed that project and more on and off-the-court happenings for him and the Dubs. » Listen to Interview

Honoring Dwyane Wade on Warriors Ground

Sunday’s game marked what figures to be Dwyane Wade’s final NBA game in the Bay Area, and the Warriors’ sendoff for the Future Hall of Famer included a tribute video, standing ovation and plenty of praise for the longtime Heat player. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on possibility of Bryce Harper to the Giants: 'I would love it'

Head Coach Steve Kerr was asked prior to Sunday’s game about the possibility of Bryce Harper signing with the San Francisco Giants. A noted baseball fan was all for the Giants making that rumored move, a strong statement considering his Southern California roots. » Read Full Story

Coach Kerr has a message for you, @Bharper3407 pic.twitter.com/KpNthKUBtM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2019

Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant are sounding boards for the other

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau digs into the partnership between Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Though they come from different backgrounds and off the court are at different stages in their lives, they have come together to form one of the top one-two punches in the league, and Letourneau offers a look at how they are going about doing that. » Read Full Story

